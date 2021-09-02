The best of John Williams, live in concert at London's Crystal Palace Park

2 September 2021, 10:12

The Best of John Williams
The Best of John Williams. Picture: Festival Republic

The Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra performs the greatest movie music in the beautiful surroundings of South London's historic park. It will be an incredible evening of music.

Here's a chance to see some of the most iconic film scores performed by a world-class orchestra, in a stunning London setting.

We invite you to enjoy an evening of your favorite movie themes as The Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra performs a special programme of film scores written by the great John Williams.

Conducted by Stephen Bell, the orchestra will play an array of beloved pieces from the legendary movie maestro. With these masterpieces of symphonic music echoing around South London's historic park, it should be an incredible evening of music.

Bring the entire family and a picnic to the beautiful surroundings of London's Crystal Palace Park beginning at 6pm on 8 September 2021 to hear John Williams' iconic themes from Jaws, Superman, Harry Potter, E.T., Jurassic Park and many more.

Tickets to the very special evening of music are available now – get yours here.

