Star Wars composer John Williams says he ‘never liked film music very much’

27 August 2025, 08:54 | Updated: 27 August 2025, 09:23

Award-winning film composer John Williams ‘never liked film music very much’
Award-winning film composer John Williams ‘never liked film music very much’. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Lucy Hicks Beach

The most decorated film composer hits back at his own genre

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

John Williams may be the most decorated film score composer in history, but he has confessed a dislike for film music.

“I never liked film music very much,” he said in an interview for his upcoming biography.

“Film music, however good it can be – and it usually isn’t, other than maybe an eight-minute stretch here and there … I just think the music isn’t there”, he added, “That, what we think of as this precious great film music is … we’re remembering it in some kind of nostalgic way.

“Just the idea that film music has the same place in the concert hall as the best music in the canon is a mistaken notion, I think.”

Read more: All of John Williams’ 54 Oscar nominations so far – including five wins

He added: “A lot of [film music] is ephemeral. It’s certainly fragmentary and, until somebody reconstructs it, it isn’t anything that we can even consider as a concert piece.”

'Shark Theme' from Jaws - John Williams

He was being interviewed by Tim Greiving for a biography, John Williams: A Composer’s Life, which will be published in September.

He told The Guardian he was taken aback by Williams’ comments, saying: “His comments are sort of shocking, and they are not false modesty. He is genuinely self-deprecating, and deprecating of ‘film music’ in general.

“He has this internalised prejudice against film music,” he added, “It’s a functional type of music, which is funny because I consider his film music to be kind of sublime art at its best. That’s not modesty. He’s just saying it’s a lesser art form.

“Typically that is true, though. It is written much quicker and much more economically. But I do think his music defies that. He perfected the art of film scoring. He took it to its greatest heights. He elevated film music to a high art form.”

Composer John Williams working, with George Lucas on the music for the Star Wars movie Episode II – Attack of the Clones, at London's Abbey Road studios.
Composer John Williams working, with George Lucas on the music for the Star Wars movie Episode II – Attack of the Clones, at London's Abbey Road studios. Picture: Alamy

Williams has the most Oscar nominations of any living person – 54, to be precise – and has scored over 100 films. Despite this, he still said to Greiving: “If I had it all to do over again, I would have made a cleaner job of it – of having the film music and the concert music all being more me, whatever that is, or more unified in some way. But none of it ever happened that way. The film thing was a job to do, or an opportunity to accept.”

Read more: Hear the original score from John Williams and Steven Spielberg’s first EVER film together

As well as the Star Wars franchise, Williams has composed music for blockbusters including Indiana Jones, Schindler's List, Jaws and the Harry Potter films. He has worked with director Steven Spielberg on 29 films and the duo even released a greatest hits album together in 2017.

He has composed for the concert hall, too. Williams premiered his first piano concerto with the Boston Symphony Orchestra earlier this year and has also composed concertos for the violin, flute, tuba, clarinet, cello, trumpet, horn, viola and oboe.

John Williams latest

See more John Williams latest

Why Coldplay open their world tour concerts with John Williams’ E.T. theme?

Why do Coldplay open their world tour concerts with John Williams’ E.T. theme?

Jaws has been named one of the quirkiest funeral songs of the year

‘Jaws’ movie theme named this year’s most unusual funeral music choice

Crowd cheers as 93-year-old John Williams debuts his first EVER piano concerto

93-year-old John Williams gets standing ovation as he debuts his first EVER piano concerto

Glastonbury festival gates open to a brass band playing John Williams’ Superman

Glastonbury festival gates open to a brass band playing John Williams’ Superman!

When Tom Cruise came on set, Simon Pegg and ‘The Final Reckoning’ cast had the Mission Impossible theme in their head

Simon Pegg: ‘We sang the Mission Impossible theme a lot in the cast. Whenever Tom walks on set!’

Discover Music

Best World War II film scores: Atonement, Saving Private Ryan, The Imitation Game

10 of the greatest Second World War movie soundtracks

Discover Music

Hildur Guðnadóttir wins Oscar for Joker

All the Oscar-winning film scores from the last 50 years

Oscars

All of John Williams’ record-breaking 54 Oscar nominations so far

All of John Williams’ 54 Oscar nominations so far – including five wins

John Williams facts

John Williams facts: Movie scores, family, age and awards

The three films of the Christmas season. Well, three films.

The 10 best Christmas film scores

Discover Music

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Discover Music

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

The 30 greatest classical music composers of all time

Latest on Classic FM

Helen Mirren and Celia Imrie discuss their musical families

Dame Helen Mirren: ‘I find classical music more exciting... I love Stravinsky’

Laufey’s new album features a classical ballet interlude

Why does Laufey’s new album feature a classical ballet interlude?

‘Lord of the Rings’ score voted nation’s favourite film music

‘Lord of the Rings’ voted nation’s favourite film score in Classic FM Movie Music Hall of Fame
Students playing musical instruments during music lesson at Royal High School Bath

GCSE music entries rise for two consecutive years after historic decline

Andrew Lloyd Webber is transforming Phantom of the Opera into an anime epic

Andrew Lloyd Webber is transforming Phantom of the Opera into an anime epic

Lloyd Webber

Will Sharpe as Amadeus Mozart in new Sky series, Amadeus

First look at new ‘Amadeus’ TV series starring Will Sharpe as Mozart

Mozart

Itzhak Perlman and Luciano Pavarotti

A rare moment in history – violin virtuoso Itzhak Perlman sings a duet with Luciano Pavarotti

Itzhak Perlman

Novak Djokovic ‘plays’ Vivaldi’s Winter on violin in unexpected Asics advert

Novak Djokovic ‘plays’ Vivaldi’s Winter on violin in unexpected Asics advert

Discover Music

From Blackpink to TVXQ – K-pop artists are being inspired by classical music

10 K-pop songs you didn’t know were based on classical music

Discover Music

Hear Tchaikovsky’s real voice, captured in rare 1890 recording on Edison cylinder

Hear Tchaikovsky’s real voice, captured in rare 1890 recording on Edison cylinder

Tchaikovsky