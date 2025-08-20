‘Jaws’ movie theme named this year’s most unusual funeral music choice

20 August 2025, 11:58

Jaws has been named one of the quirkiest funeral songs of the year
Jaws has been named one of the quirkiest funeral songs of the year. Picture: Alamy

By Lucy Hicks Beach

An annual report has highlighted some quirky funeral songs, among them... the ominous ‘Jaws’ theme.

When it comes to funeral music, most of us expect the classics: Ave Maria, Time to Say Goodbye, or a moving orchestral piece. But according to Co-op Funeralcare’s annual report, this year’s list of top funeral songs includes a surprise entry: the iconic theme from Jaws.

The two-note shark-approaches-you soundtrack by John Williams has made a splash as one of the UK’s most unusual choices for the final farewell.

Co-op’s data, drawn from over 90,000 services, also includes quirky picks like ‘Ding Dong! The Witch is Dead’ from The Wizard of Oz, ‘We Like to Party’, and ‘Dance Monkey’, alongside more traditional numbers by Andrea Bocelli, Frank Sinatra and Eva Cassidy.

Read more: When John Williams played the shark theme to Spielberg: “you can’t be serious!”

Why Jaws? Perhaps it’s one last joke. Maybe it’s a dramatic send-off. Or maybe some people just really, really love sharks.

'Shark Theme' from Jaws - John Williams

Read more: Jaws: when sharks (and two notes in particular) were terrifying in music

Gill Stewart, managing director at Co-op Funeralcare said: “Music has a powerful way of bringing back memories, reflecting our personalities, and connecting us to loved ones.

“Choosing a song that is meaningful to you can be an important part of saying goodbye, whether it’s a traditional hymn or something light-hearted and quirky.

“While every funeral is unique and deeply personal, our annual music chart highlights the tracks that continue to resonate across the nation.” (Or, the ocean).

