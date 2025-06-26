Glastonbury festival gates open to a brass band playing John Williams’ Superman!

26 June 2025, 13:58

Glastonbury festival gates open to a brass band playing John Williams’ Superman
Glastonbury festival gates open to a brass band playing John Williams’ Superman. Picture: TikTok/Glastonbury

By Lucy Hicks Beach

The UK’s most popular music festival opens to John Williams’ soundtrack.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The gates of Glastonbury Festival opened for another year yesterday morning with a band playing John WilliamsSuperman theme.

Festival founder Michael Eavis, his daughter and current festival co-organiser, their family and festival volunteers welcomed festival goers into the gates 8am on Wednesday morning.

As the Superman theme played, the team led a countdown, after which music fans were allowed into the festival site for the first time in 2025.

“And so begins the FOMO,” one social media user commented.

“This man has brought so much joy to this country and the world, thank you!” another added. “He is a legend for what he’s done for music.”

Read more: Glastonbury could have been a classical music festival – here’s why

Over the next five days, 200,000 people are expected at Worthy Farm in Somerset, with over 3,000 performances due to take place. One of this year’s performers is South African cellist Abel Selaocoe, who will be playing on the West Holts stage on Sunday. London Community Gospel Choir will also take to the stage in the Acoustic tent on the same day.

Read more: Lizzo played Mozart on the Glastonbury stage, and it was iconic

The festival began in 1970, the day after Jimi Hendrix died – the ticket then cost £1 and included free milk from the dairy farm.

But looking back over 100 years ago, the festival has its roots in classical music: in August 1914, people gathered in the Assembly Rooms in Glastonbury to see Rutland Boughton’s The Immortal Hour, amongst other plays, dances and performances.

Boughton believed that music could encourage new thinking and wanted to bring together local people with professionals to create inspiring and educational productions that he believed could change lives. Inspired by Wagner’s project at Bayreuth, Boughton wanted to set up a yearly festival on a working farm.

Sadly, the farming aspect of this vision never came to fruition, but, despite wars and issues with funding, the festival aspect continued on the site until 1926.

Now, nearly 100 years on from the original festivals close, the Glastonbury Festival we know today remains one of the world’s cultural centre points and celebrations of music.

When Tom Cruise came on set, Simon Pegg and ‘The Final Reckoning’ cast had the Mission Impossible theme in their head

Simon Pegg: ‘We sang the Mission Impossible theme a lot in the cast. Whenever Tom walks on set!’

Best World War II film scores: Atonement, Saving Private Ryan, The Imitation Game

10 of the greatest Second World War movie soundtracks

Hildur Guðnadóttir wins Oscar for Joker

All the Oscar-winning film scores from the last 50 years

All of John Williams’ record-breaking 54 Oscar nominations so far

All of John Williams’ 54 Oscar nominations so far – including five wins

John Williams facts: Movie scores, family, age and awards

The three films of the Christmas season. Well, three films.

The 10 best Christmas film scores

Music by John Williams trailer

First trailer drops for major new John Williams documentary on Disney+

John Williams reacts to violinist playing Schindler's List theme in moving tribute

John Williams reacts to violinist playing Schindler’s List theme in moving tribute

Astronaut plays John Williams’ ‘Star Wars’ theme in first-ever violin solo in outer space

Astronaut plays John Williams’ ‘Star Wars’ theme in first-ever violin solo in outer space

Youth orchestra plays 'Harry Potter' music in Glasgow university cloisters

Indonesian orchestra plays magical ‘Harry Potter’ theme in Glasgow university cloisters

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

The 30 greatest classical music composers of all time

Jonathan Bailey reveals he played clarinet on the ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ soundtrack

Jonathan Bailey played clarinet solo on the ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ soundtrack – here’s proof

Yunchan Lim plays Rachmaninov in the competition final

Who is Yunchan Lim? Piano sensation’s debut Chopin album, competitions and best performances

Discover Music

Timothy Richards performing ‘Nessun dorma’

Welsh tenor stuns stag-do party with extraordinary performance of ‘Nessun dorma’

Suspect and the missing violin

Police hunt for stolen 285-year-old violin taken from a London pub

The government has passed a new law on data used to train AI models, despite backlash from music stars including Elton John.

Controversial AI transparency law passes despite backlash from musicians including Elton John
New technology allows audiences to see inside the brain of a pianist as they play

See INSIDE a pianist’s brain live for first time – with this groundbreaking new technology

Classic FM’s Zeb Soanes presented with Betjeman Society Award for ‘bringing words and music alive’

Classic FM’s Zeb Soanes presented with Betjeman Society Award for ‘bringing words and music alive’
Alfred Brendel is remembered as one of the world’s most celebrated pianists

Beloved Austrian pianist Alfred Brendel has died aged 94

Nicola Benedetti to host a new six-part series on Classic FM

Nicola Benedetti to host six-part Classic FM series revealing ‘The Truth About Classical Music’

A boy plays the trumpet at a No Kings protest in San Diego

‘Goosebumps’ as young boy plays Star-Spangled Banner on his trumpet at San Diego protest

