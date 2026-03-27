RAYE used a 300-year-old Baroque music sample on her new album

27 March 2026, 18:30 | Updated: 27 March 2026, 18:32

Baroque Italian composer Antonio Vivaldi features on RAYE’s new album.
Baroque Italian composer Antonio Vivaldi features on RAYE’s new album. Picture: Getty

By Hazel Davis

The British singer-songwriter features Italian composer Antonio Vivaldi on her latest album.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Raye’s new album features a nod to ‘Winter’ from Vivaldi’s quartet of violin concertos, The Four Seasons.

The Grammy-nominated British singer-songwriter’s second studio album, This Music May Contain Hope, is released this week and the song ‘Winter Woman’ contains an excerpt from the composer’s baroque masterpiece.

The album is, itself, Raye’s own nod to The Four Seasons, with each side of the vinyl dedicated to a different season and traces an emotional weather cycle. The record also features ‘Click Clack Symphony’, her second collaboration with film composer Hans Zimmer after 2023’s ‘Mother Nature’.

The Zimmer track was released as a single ahead of the full album, with Raye already performing it on her 2026 tour, This Tour May Contain New Music.

Read more: Is RAYE classically trained? Footage shows star singer playing cello with former classmate

'Winter' from Vivaldi's Four Seasons - Esther Abrami

Vivaldi’s Winter remains central to the classical canon and is instantly recognisable, which has made it the perfect fodder for pop and dance producers.

Raye gave a sneak preview of the Vivaldi feature at London’s O2 Arena recently, when she brought out violinist Kirsty Mangan to play an excerpt from ‘Winter’ during a performance of her hit song ‘Oscar Winning Tears’.

Read more: 10 of Vivaldi’s greatest pieces of music

The singer-songwriter is no stranger to experimentation and has received praise for her lush orchestral arrangements and high production values as well as her willingness to cross genres.

Her debut album My 21st Century Blues bagged a record six BRIT Awards and four Grammy nominations in 2024. The album features Al Green, the London Symphony Orchestra (conducted by Tom Richards) and Flames Collective Choir.

Vivaldi latest

See more Vivaldi latest

Novak Djokovic ‘plays’ Vivaldi’s Winter on violin in unexpected Asics advert

Novak Djokovic ‘plays’ Vivaldi’s Winter on violin in unexpected Asics advert

Discover Music

Can you believe these EIGHT classical masterpieces nearly didn’t exist?

Can you believe these eight classical masterpieces nearly didn’t exist?

Discover Music

Netflix releases series inspired by Vivaldi’s ‘Four Seasons’

What classical music is featured in Netflix’s The Four Seasons, and how is it inspired by Vivaldi’s masterpiece?
Yuja Wang, Nicola Benedetti and Yo-Yo Ma

What does ‘concerto’ mean in classical music, and what is its history?

Discover Music

English trumpeter Alison Balsom plays in Cologne’s philharmonic hall

10 most spectacular pieces of trumpet music

Discover Music

New Antonio Vivaldi biopic announced, directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker

New Antonio Vivaldi biopic announced, directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker

Chopin’s Nocturnes help students retain memorised information, according to this study

Chopin and Beethoven’s music helps students pass exams, study finds

Classical music inspired by autumn

11 evocative pieces of classical music inspired by the colours of autumn

Discover Music

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Discover Music

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

The 30 greatest classical music composers of all time

Latest on Classic FM

David López Ibáñez

Man charged with theft of £150,000 violin from north London pub

Rainelle Krause has died aged 37

Viral ‘Queen of the Night’ soprano who just made her Met Opera debut dies aged 37

Win the ultimate Einaudi experience for two

Win the ultimate Einaudi experience for two

Win

Josh Groban sings to the tune of ‘Zadok the Priest’ for operatic Oscars opening sketch

Josh Groban sings to the tune of ‘Zadok the Priest’ for operatic Oscars opening sketch

Handel

Ludwig Göransson wins third ‘Best Original Score’ Oscar for Sinners

Ludwig Göransson dedicates third Oscar win to his dad after scooping Best OriginalLudwig Göransson dedicates third Oscar win to his dad after scooping Best Original Score for ‘Sinners’
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 5

Who is Josh Groban? Oscars performance, songs, girlfriend and everything you need to know

Josh Groban

Shani Willis, original Nancy from 1968 Oliver! sings on Britain’s Got Talent

92-year-old Nancy, original star of 1968 Oliver! film, sings phenomenal ‘As Long as He Needs Me’

Videos

Opera and ballet hit the headlines thanks to Timothée Chalamet interview

Sorry, Timothée Chalamet, it seems like the world does love opera and ballet...

Classic FM Live with Viking returns to the Royal Albert Hall in April 2026!

Classic FM Live with Viking returns to the Royal Albert Hall in April 2026!

Events

Katherine Jenkins on Classic FM

Katherine Jenkins joins Classic FM to host special programme on International Women’s Day

Katherine Jenkins