RAYE used a 300-year-old Baroque music sample on her new album

Baroque Italian composer Antonio Vivaldi features on RAYE’s new album. Picture: Getty

By Hazel Davis

The British singer-songwriter features Italian composer Antonio Vivaldi on her latest album.

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Raye’s new album features a nod to ‘Winter’ from Vivaldi’s quartet of violin concertos, The Four Seasons.

The Grammy-nominated British singer-songwriter’s second studio album, This Music May Contain Hope, is released this week and the song ‘Winter Woman’ contains an excerpt from the composer’s baroque masterpiece.

The album is, itself, Raye’s own nod to The Four Seasons, with each side of the vinyl dedicated to a different season and traces an emotional weather cycle. The record also features ‘Click Clack Symphony’, her second collaboration with film composer Hans Zimmer after 2023’s ‘Mother Nature’.

The Zimmer track was released as a single ahead of the full album, with Raye already performing it on her 2026 tour, This Tour May Contain New Music.

Read more: Is RAYE classically trained? Footage shows star singer playing cello with former classmate

'Winter' from Vivaldi's Four Seasons - Esther Abrami

Vivaldi’s Winter remains central to the classical canon and is instantly recognisable, which has made it the perfect fodder for pop and dance producers.

Raye gave a sneak preview of the Vivaldi feature at London’s O2 Arena recently, when she brought out violinist Kirsty Mangan to play an excerpt from ‘Winter’ during a performance of her hit song ‘Oscar Winning Tears’.

Read more: 10 of Vivaldi’s greatest pieces of music

The singer-songwriter is no stranger to experimentation and has received praise for her lush orchestral arrangements and high production values as well as her willingness to cross genres.

Her debut album My 21st Century Blues bagged a record six BRIT Awards and four Grammy nominations in 2024. The album features Al Green, the London Symphony Orchestra (conducted by Tom Richards) and Flames Collective Choir.