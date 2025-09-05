Festival crowd pirouettes to Tchaikovsky in viral orchestra footage

By Lucy Hicks Beach

Mosh pit or orchestra pit?

You might have been forgiven for being confused where you were at Truck Festival last month, where the crowd pirouetted along to ‘The Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy’.

One of the best things about British festival culture is the bringing together of a myriad of people and kinds of music, and this was certainly the case when the Oxford Symphony Orchestra returned to the Oxfordshire festival and performed everything from Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker, to Queen.

Truck described the OSO’s slot has “become the stuff of legend”, and the crowd seem to agree. As the orchestra played ‘Neopolitan Dance’ from Tchaikovsky’s ballet Swan Lake, festival goers waved their fingers in the air and gently bopped in time to the music.

There is even footage of someone crowd surfing along to ‘La donna è mobile’ from Verdi’s opera Rigoletto.

At one point, while the orchestra performed a cover of the Zutons’ song ‘Valerie’, the crowd sat down and began to pretend to row.

Truck Festivalgoers row to Oxford Symphony Orchestra

This isn’t the first time the orchestra has brought a different vibe to Truck – in 2023 they shook the crowd and started an actual mosh pit, with performances of Rossini and John Williams.

There has been an outpouring of love on social media for the OSO’s performance.

One person who shared a video on TikTok wrote: “THE best set at Truck festival in my opinion”

Another commented: “GET ME TO AN ORCHESTRA RAVE RIGHT NOWWWWW”

The orchestra seemed to love the performance too: one member of the orchestra also commented on a TikTok saying: “I had the pleasure of playing trombone with the orchestra and we can honestly say the crowd reaction and support is one of the best things about doing it every year! We have so much fun on stage too.”