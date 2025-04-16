The best (and strangest) pieces of music by Erik Satie

Portrait Of Erik Satie and cover of score for Parade. Picture: Getty

By Lucy Hicks Beach

From his ambient Gymnopédies to his posthumously published Vexations, here are some of Erik Satie's most extraordinary works.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Erik Satie was a French composer and pianist born in 1866. He was, to put it lightly, eccentric. He started his musical career playing in cabaret-cafes in Montmartre in Paris, and did not complete his diploma at the Paris Conservatoire.

He was scorned by the French music establishment while he was alive. His music was full of gags, witty titles and was often accompanied by poems or extramusical texts. He only ate white foods and kept a strict timetable to his day, writing in his book, Memoirs of an Amnesiac, that: “I rise at 7:18; am inspired from 10:23 to 11:47. I lunch at 12:11 and leave the table at 12:14. A healthy ride on horseback round my domain follows from 1:19pm to 2:53pm”.

His work ranges from atmospheric, nostalgic songs to ironic and angular works. Take a look at some of his best (and strangest) music.

Read more: The 20 best piano concertos of all time