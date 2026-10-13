‘Hamnet’ composer Max Richter wins Ivor Novello Award for Innovation

Max Richter will receive the Ivor Novello Award for Innovation at November’s ceremony. Picture: Alamy / Getty

By Siena Linton

‘On the Nature of Daylight’ composer recognised by the Ivors Academy for his contributions to music.

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German-British composer Max Richter will be presented with an Ivor Novello Award for Innovation, in recognition of the impact his music has had on contemporary classical music.

Best known for his Recomposed: The Four Seasons and On the Nature of Daylight, Richter’s music has been widely featured in film and television in recent years, from Bridgerton and The Last of Us to Arrival. He is also a film composer in his own right, writing scores to Mary Queen of Scots, Ad Astra, and most recently Chloé Zhao’s Hamnet for which he earned an Oscar nomination.

Read more: Max Richter’s ‘Hamnet’ soundtrack leaves fans in tears after Jessie Buckley scene

Away from the concert stage and screen, Richter has also scored ballets and fashion runway shows, lending his unique musical voice combining classical minimalism with electronic inflection to some of the 21st century’s greatest cultural scenes.

Richter will be presented with the award on 17 November at The Ivors Composer Awards ceremony. Lord Neri, CEO of The Ivors Academy, said: “Max Richter has expanded what contemporary composition can be and who it can reach. His music combines extraordinary craft with a constant desire to innovate, connected with audiences across concert halls, recordings, stage and screen.”

Tom Gray, Chair of The Ivors Academy, added: “Max is a composer of unmistakable originality and influence. He has created a musical language that is entirely his own, while continually exploring new forms, sounds and ideas. His work has undoubtedly changed contemporary composition.”