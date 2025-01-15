100-year-old piano virtuoso Ruth Slenczynska is the last surviving pupil of Sergei Rachmaninov

15 January 2025, 09:43

99-year-old Ruth Slenczynska is the last-living pupil of Sergei Rachmaninov

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

A former child prodigy and the last living pupil of Sergei Rachmaninov, pianist Ruth Slenczynska celebrated her astonishing nine-decade long career with a new album in 2022.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

On Monday 15 January 2025, American pianist Ruth Slenczynska celebrated her 100th birthday.

At this landmark age, Slenczynska has achieved an astonishing nine-decade long career, having started performing as a child prodigy in the 1920s.

Three years ago, Slenczynska announced she had re-signed to the record label Decca Classics, for her first album with the company since the 1960s. Slenczynska’s new solo piano album, My Life in Music, was released in March 2022.

When asked about the album, Slenczynska responded: “Whoever heard of a pianist my age making another album?

“Music is meant to bring joy. If mine still brings joy to people, then it is doing what it is supposed to do.”

Read more: 96-year-old operatic soprano with crystal clear voice sings a miraculous ‘Panis Angelicus’

Ruth Slenczynska
Ruth Slenczynska. Picture: Meredith Truax

Born in California in 1925, Slenczynska was the daughter of Polish immigrants. She made her concert debut at the age of just four years old, and one year later, performed a work of Beethoven on television (watch below).

At six, Slenczynska made her European concert debut in Berlin, and now over 90 years later, this legendary performer is still enchanting audiences across the globe with her piano skills.

A Five Year Old Prodigy (1930)

Notably, Slenczynska is considered to be composer-pianist Sergei Rachmaninov’s last living pupil.

It is thought that the young pianist even once stepped in for the great Russian musician at the last minute when he was unable to perform due to an injury.

According to sources, the two would often drink tea together and to this day, Slenczynska wears a Fabergé egg necklace which Rachmaninov is said to have gifted her.

Slenczynska also had connections with another prominent composer, American Samuel Barber, and heard his famed Adagio for Strings before the work even had a title.

Slenczynska has performed for four US Presidents, including playing a Mozart duet with President Harry S. Truman, and performing at President John F. Kennedy’s inauguration.

Read more: The time Princess Diana casually sat at a piano and played Rachmaninov

Beethoven Sonata #31 in A flat major, Op 110

During lockdown, Slenczynska uploaded videos of herself performing Beethoven sonatas to YouTube, to celebrate the German composer’s 250th anniversary.

Despite her age, the pianist is still an active performer and most recently played at Chopin International Festival and Friends in October 2021 in the Polish Embassy in New York. In February 2022, she celebrated her 97th birthday with a recital at Lebanon Valley College, Pennsylvania.

Read more: World’s oldest conductor, a 103-year-old Pearl Harbor survivor, leads the US Air Force Band

Slenczynska’s album, My Life in Music, explores the music of Chopin, a composer who had a heavy influence on the young pianist’s childhood.

According to her memoir, Forbidden Childhood, Slenczynska was made to practise all 24 Études before breakfast every morning by her father, Josef Slenczynski, who was a skilled violinist.

She would subsequently earn a reputation as one of the most celebrated Chopin interpreters of her time.

The album also features music from composers such as DebussyGrieg and Bach, who all provide memories of her beloved piano mentors and teachers.

My Life in Music is out now on Decca Classics in conjunction with Universal Music Australia.

Rachmaninov latest

See more Rachmaninov latest

Yuja Wang, Nicola Benedetti and Yo-Yo Ma

What does ‘concerto’ mean in classical music, and what is its history?

Discover Music

Here’s why Rachmaninov’s Piano Concerto No. 2 is an unassailably epic work of genius

Here’s why Rachmaninov’s Piano Concerto No. 2 is an unassailably epic work of genius

This Rachmaninov melody was recorded by Frank Sinatra and Bob Dylan – and no, it’s not ‘All By Myself’

This Rachmaninov melody was recorded by Frank Sinatra and Bob Dylan – and no, it’s not ‘All By Myself’
Glenn Gould, Mitsuko Uchida, Yuja Wang: exploring the 25 greatest pianists of all time

The 25 best pianists of all time

Discover Music

Yunchan Lim plays Rachmaninov in the competition final

Who is Yunchan Lim? Piano sensation’s debut Chopin album, competitions and best performances

Discover Music

Performance by musicians from military orchestras in Moscow, Russia

Russian republic announces ban on music that is too slow or too fast

Yuja Wang’s heart rate results revealed, after marathon Rachmaninov performance.

Yuja Wang wore a heart rate monitor in Rachmaninov marathon, with astonishing results

Yuja Wang

Rachmaninov’s Piano Concerto No.2 is voted as the No.1 in the Classic FM Hall of Fame 2024, for the second year in a row.

Rachmaninov’s Piano Concerto No.2 crowned nation’s favourite for second year running

Classic FM Hall of Fame

Rachmaninov’s second piano concerto inspired the songwriter of hit pop power ballad ‘All By Myself’.

Why ‘All By Myself’ sounds uncannily like Rachmaninov’s Piano Concerto No.2

Stephen Mangan shares his favourite classical music

Stephen Mangan shares his favourite pieces of classical music

Discover Music

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Discover Music

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

The 30 greatest classical music composers of all time

Latest on Classic FM

Arnold Schoenberg’s archive has been destroyed by the LA fires, including photographs, letters, and over 100,000 scores.

Over 100,000 Arnold Schoenberg scores destroyed by LA fires in ‘profound cultural blow’

Mohand Al Ashram, a Palestinian singer and Oud player, sits in front of a small classroom of children.

Palestinian music teacher uses drone sounds to teach school children in haunting video

Videos

Gustavo Dudamel, the Musical Director of the LA Philharmonic Orchestra.

LA Philharmonic forced to cancel concerts due to wildfires

LA Phil

Listen to the Classic FM Hall of Fame countdown live, 9am-9pm across the Easter weekend.

Vote for your favourite classical music in the Classic FM Hall of Fame 2025

Classic FM Hall of Fame

Nicola Benedetti.

Nicola Benedetti leads calls for funding to save Edinburgh International Festival

Ambassador Suzuki singing the Welsh national anthem

Japanese UK ambassador sings Wales’ national anthem in Welsh, delighting crowds

Videos

Is Timothée Chalamet really singing and playing in new Bob Dylan biopic?

Is Timothée Chalamet really singing and playing in new Bob Dylan biopic?

Discover Music

Doreen Carwithen is known as the world’s first full-time female film composer

Meet Doreen Carwithen, the world’s first fully-professional female film composer

Discover Music

Bill Skarsgård worked with an opera singer to produce terrifying ‘vampire voice’ for Nosferatu

Bill Skarsgård worked with an opera singer to produce terrifying ‘vampire voice’ for Nosferatu

Discover Music

Dan Middleton, better known on YouTube as DanTDM, joins Classic FM

YouTube megastar DanTDM joins Classic FM to present new video game music series