Welsh tenor stuns stag-do party with extraordinary performance of ‘Nessun dorma’

23 June 2025, 13:13 | Updated: 23 June 2025, 16:43

Timothy Richards performing ‘Nessun dorma’
Timothy Richards performing ‘Nessun dorma’. Picture: @SamStride93

By Lucy Hicks Beach

A surprise Puccini performance took place in an Estonian pub last month.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Nessun dorma’ is one of the most well known operatic tunes. From the final act of Puccini’s Turandot to Pavarotti’s performance at the 1990 FIFA World Cup, it has been heard by audiences around the world.

Last month, the aria found a new stage in a pub in Tallinn, Estonia.

A video of Welsh tenor Timothy Richards has gone viral after he performed ‘Nessun dorma’ to a packed crowd of Brits in the Satumaa Karaoke Bar in Tallinn.

Man belts out perfect ‘Nessun dorma’ at Estonian karaoke bar

In the video, people around him wave their arms in the air and join in as he reaches the climax of the piece, and cheer when it ends and he – seemingly – runs away.

Read more: Freddie De Tommaso breaks down what exactly makes ‘Nessun dorma’ the greatest aria of all

The video was uploaded by Sam Stride, who was on his stag do in the city. He said the moment was completely unexpected, telling the MailOnline: “I’ve seen Fulham get promoted and a lot of other big things. But this was better than all of that together.”

Richards also could not believe how popular the video had been, saying that, in the moment he just “went with it”, left the building straight away and forgot about it.

He told MailOnline: “I only heard about the video from children who use TikTok. I was ecstatic and flabbergasted to see the response and I am still pinching myself.”

Timothy Richards, the singer in the video, is a Welsh lyric/spinto tenor based in Lower Saxony in Germany. He studied at the Royal Northern College of Music and as a student won the Towyn Roberts Scholarship at the Royal National Eisteddfod, one of Wales’ most prestigious singing competitions.

In May, Timothy made his debut singing the title role of Lohengrin by Wagner at the Estonia National Opera. You can find him on Instagram here.

Puccini latest

See more Puccini latest

MADAME BUTTERFLY Poster for Puccini's opera

Giacomo Puccini: Madame Butterfly – short opera summary

Young penguin steals the show with Puccini in Happy Feet Two

When a tiny penguin sang Puccini’s impassioned ‘E lucevan le stelle’ in Happy Feet Two

The 10 most romantic pieces of classical music

The 10 most romantic pieces of classical music

Discover Music

Squid Game season 2

Squid Game Season 2 soundtrack: what classical music is in the Netflix show?

Discover Music

11 places every classical music fan should visit in their lifetime

11 places every classical music fan should visit in their lifetime

Discover Music

Innocent Masuku’s ‘Nessun dorma’ in the Britain’s Got Talent final brings judge Bruno Tonioli to tears.

Innocent Masuku’s ‘unstoppable’ Nessun dorma leaves Britain’s Got Talent judge in tears

Freddie De Tommaso on ‘Nessun dorma’

Freddie De Tommaso breaks down what exactly makes ‘Nessun dorma’ the greatest aria of all

Italy’s under-20s rugby team celebrates Six Nations win with dressing room ‘Nessun dorma’.

Italy rugby team erupts in ‘Nessun dorma’ chorus to celebrate under-20s Six Nations win

Most romantic opera duets (Lisette Oropesa as Violetta Valéry and Liparit Avetisyan as Alfredo Germont in La traviata, at The Royal Opera House in 2021)

The 10 most romantic opera duets of all time

Discover Music

Jonathan Tetelman sings ‘Nessun Dorma’

Star tenor sings thundering ‘Nessun dorma’ in viral bookshop flashmob

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Discover Music

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

The 30 greatest classical music composers of all time