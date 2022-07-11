‘James Bond’ theme composer Monty Norman dies aged 94

'James Bond' composer Monty Norman has died. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

Monty Norman, composer of one of the most successful movie theme tunes of all time, has died.

Norman is best known for composing the score for the first James Bond film, Dr No (1962), including the main theme which would go on to become the most famous guitar riff in cinema, used in every official Bond film since.

A statement on his website says: “It is with sadness we share the news that Monty Norman died on 11th July 2022 after a short illness.”

A musical constant throughout the franchise, the theme, which has sold over 25,000,000 records, has become as iconic as the spy himself. And yet, it nearly wasn’t – its origins, so Norman claims, were in a Bollywood number, ‘Bad Sign Good Sign’, in a West End musical that Norman was writing (watch below).

It went on to appear again over the opening credits for From Russia with Love (1963) and was then used as music over the end credits for Thunderball (1965), On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969), The World Is Not Enough (1999), Casino Royale (2006), Quantum of Solace (2008), and Skyfall (2012).

Norman was born Monty Noserovitch on 4 April 1928 in east London, to Jewish parents. Aged 16, his mother bought him a guitar.

During his time serving in the Royal Air Force (RAF), he found a love for singing. In the 1950s and 1960s, Norman performed as a singer with big bands and in variety shows.

After cutting his teeth as a performer, Norman turned his hand to composing. He wrote songs for Sir Cliff Richard and Tommy Steele, and lyrics for musicals such as Make Me An Offer.

Monty Norman and then-fiancée, English actress and singer Diana Coupland. Picture: Getty

Norman composed the Bond theme in 1962. John Barry (Out of Africa, Born Free) rearranged the theme, but later claimed he had written the theme himself, an allegation also published by The Sunday Times. Norman later won a libel action against the paper.

More than 70 cover versions of the Bond theme have been recorded by artists, including Count Basie, Glen Campbell and Hank Marvin.

While his other musical accomplishments were plentiful, Norman remains best known for composing the Ivor Novello-winning James Bond theme. The composer once said: “Well, I hope when the time comes people will remember that I’ve done quite a few things, but the fact that James Bond is so iconic in everybody’s mind – you can’t argue with that and nor would I want to.”

Norman was divorced from the English actress and singer Diana Coupland. The couple had one daughter together.