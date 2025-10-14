New teaser trailer drops for ‘Amadeus’ TV series starring Will Sharpe as Mozart

14 October 2025

The White Lotus star takes the role of the prodigy composer in the new series, landing on Sky this December.

A first glimpse of the new Amadeus TV series starring Will Sharpe as Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart has been unveiled, in a teaser trailer that landed today (14 October).

The series explores the genius Classical composer’s extraordinary career and his imagined, tumultuous relationship with Antonio Salieri. It is based on Peter Shaffer’s award-winning stage play of the same name and has been adapted by Joe Barton into a five-part mini-series.

Set in bustling 18th-century Vienna, the series follows the arrival of 25-year-old Amadeus as he seeks creative freedom, no longer the celebrated child prodigy. His world collides with two pivotal figures: his fiercely loyal future wife, Constanze Weber, and devoutly religious court composer, Antonio Salieri.

Read more: New ‘Amadeus’ TV series reveals Mozart and Salieri actors

Paul Bettany (A Very British Scandal) joins Sharpe (The White Lotus) as Salieri, alongside Gabrielle Creevy (Black Doves) as Constanze Weber, Mozart’s wife and Rory Kinnear (The Diplomat) as Emperor Joseph. Julian Farino (Giri/Haji) and Alice Seabright (Sex Education) will serve as directors.

Will Sharpe as Amadeus Mozart in new Sky series, Amadeus
Will Sharpe as Amadeus Mozart in new Sky series, Amadeus. Picture: Sky
Paul Bettany as Antonio Salieri in new Sky series, Amadeus
Paul Bettany as Antonio Salieri in new Sky series, Amadeus. Picture: Sky

The series begins when 25-year-old Mozart arrives in Vienna and over five episodes, explores his collision between Antonio Salieri and his future wife, Constanze Weber, while he grapples with his own personal demons.

As Amadeus’ brilliance continues to flourish he develops a questionable reputation and scepticism from the conservative court, and Salieri becomes increasingly tormented by this apparent divine gift.

Read more: This scene from Amadeus proves what an incredible, musical mind its writer was

This begins a 30-year obsession and rivalry, culminating in a murder confession and a desperate attempt by Salieri to entwine himself with Mozart’s legacy forever.

Gabrielle Creevy as Constanze Weber in new Sky series, Amadeus
Gabrielle Creevy as Constanze Weber in new Sky series, Amadeus. Picture: Sky

Shaffer’s 1979 play was originally inspired by Alexander Pushkin's short 1830 play Mozart and Salieri, which Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov used as the libretto for an opera of the same name in 1897. Shaffer’s play was adapted into a film in 1984 and won eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and was nominated for three more.

Read more: Listen to the first piece that Mozart ever wrote… when he was FIVE years old

That year, Maurice Jarre won Best Original Music Score for his work on A Passage to India, and in his acceptance speech he said, “I was lucky Mozart was not eligible this year”.

Amadeus will be released on Sky and NOW later in December 2025.

