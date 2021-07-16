Spectacular bird chorus sings Mozart opera duet in colourful short film

16 July 2021, 10:55

Spectacular bird chorus sings Mozart opera duet in colourful short film
Spectacular bird chorus sings Mozart opera duet in colourful short film. Picture: ShakeUp Music

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

A chorus of rhythmic robins, singing sparrows and pizzicato pigeons perform a Mozart duet, in this beautiful short film.

As Papageno and Papagena prepare for the grand curtain to be raised, and strings and wind unite to tune to a concert A, these musical birds take a moment to warm up their own voices.

Pecking about and shaking their tail feathers, this unique dawn chorus prepares to take on one of Mozart’s greatest opera melodies – ‘Papagena! Papageno’, a duet from The Magic Flute.

In the opera, Papageno, having lost his beloved Papagena in Sarastro’s castle, sits alone in misery. But then, as three spirits appear and urge Papageno to play his magic bells, his loved one returns. Blissfully reunited, the two sing to each other to their heart’s content.

In this wonderfully creative piece of work, a chorus of melodic and percussive birdcalls are looped and layered up, to create a birdsong opera.

Read more: Woodland creatures sing a Bellini opera in beautiful short film

The ‘feathered fellows’ give Mozart’s beloved duet a Clean Bandit-style spin, with a resonant and punchy bass line and dancefloor ‘drop’ moments (more about those here) to rival an EDM hit.

It’s all the brilliant work of ShakeUp Music, who recomposed the duet for this now-viral video, which has had millions of views across social media.

So good, it’s almost – one might say – ill-eagle.

Mozart News

See more Mozart News

finger clicking Mozart

Student finger-snaps along to Mozart's Rondo alla Turca in record-breaking video
Beethoven is more popular than Mozart

Beethoven beats Mozart to the top spot as the most popular Classic FM composer of 2019
Mozart's The Magic Flute in video game form

Mozart's famous opera The Magic Flute is about to be transformed into a video game

Mozart Music

See more Mozart Music

New releases: Morricone, Radulovic

New releases: 60 years of iconic Morricone music and Nemanja Radulovic plays Bach

Discover Music

Mozart Jarvi

Stressed tonight? You need this now...

Mozart Complete set

Album reviews and new releases: songs for Remembrance and a magnificent 200-CD Mozart boxset

Discover Music

Mozart Pictures

See more Mozart Pictures

Mozart

Mozart: 15 facts about the great composer

Anna-Maria Mozart mother

Famous composers' mothers

Discover Music

classical music on stamps

The most beautiful classical music postage stamps

Discover Music

Mozart Album Reviews

See more Mozart Album Reviews

New releases 12th March 2018

New Releases: Mozart's Violin Concertos performed by Nikolaj Znaider and Brahms' Piano Concertos played by Adam Laloum
New releases 18th September

New Releases: The debut album from The Ayoub Sisters and Noa Wildschut plays Mozart
New Releases 4th September

New Releases: 'Pavarotti: The People's Tenor' and Jean-Efflam Bavouzet plays Mozart

Mozart Guides

See more Mozart Guides

Mozart and Allegri

Did Mozart REALLY transcribe Allegri’s Miserere aged 14?

Mozart

6 of the best Mozart concertos to add to your playlist

Did Salieri poison Mozart

Was Mozart actually poisoned by Salieri? Here’s the truth