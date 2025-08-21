First look at new ‘Amadeus’ TV series starring Will Sharpe as Mozart

21 August 2025, 09:21

Will Sharpe as Amadeus Mozart in new Sky series, Amadeus
Will Sharpe as Amadeus Mozart in new Sky series, Amadeus. Picture: Sky

By Lucy Hicks Beach

The White Lotus star takes the role of the prodigy composer.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A first glimpse of the new Amadeus TV series starring Will Sharpe as Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart has been unveiled.

The series explores the genius Classical composer’s extraordinary career and his imagined, tumultuous relationship with Antonio Salieri. It is based on Peter Shaffer’s award-winning stage play of the same name and has been adapted by Joe Barton into a five-part mini-series.

Read more: New ‘Amadeus’ TV series reveals Mozart and Salieri actors

Paul Bettany (A Very British Scandal) joins Sharpe (The White Lotus) as envious court composer Salieri, alongside Gabrielle Creevy (Black Doves) as Constanze Weber, Mozart’s wife and Rory Kinnear (The Diplomat) as Emperor Joseph. Julian Farino (Giri/Haji) and Alice Seabright (Sex Education) will serve as directors.

Paul Bettany as Antonio Salieri in new Sky series, Amadeus
Paul Bettany as Antonio Salieri in new Sky series, Amadeus. Picture: Sky

The series begins when 25-year-old Mozart arrives in Vienna and over five episodes, explores his collision between Antonio Salieri and his future wife, Constanze Weber, while he grapples with his own personal demons.

As Amadeus’ brilliance continues to flourish he develops a questionable reputation and scepticism from the conservative court, and Salieri becomes increasingly tormented by this apparent divine gift.

Read more: This scene from Amadeus proves what an incredible, musical mind its writer was

This begins a 30 year obsession and rivalry, culminating in a murder confession and a desperate attempt by Salieri to entwine himself with Mozart’s legacy forever.

Gabrielle Creevy as Constanze Weber in new Sky series, Amadeus
Gabrielle Creevy as Constanze Weber in new Sky series, Amadeus. Picture: Sky

Shaffer’s 1979 play was originally inspired by Alexander Pushkin's short 1830 play Mozart and Salieri, which Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov used as the libretto for an opera of the same name in 1897. Shaffer’s play was adapted into a film in 1984 and won eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and was nominated for three more.

Read more: Listen to the first piece that Mozart ever wrote… when he was FIVE years old

That year, Maurice Jarre won Best Original Music Score for his work on A Passage to India, and in his acceptance speech he said, “I was lucky Mozart was not eligible this year”.

Amadeus will be released on Sky and NOW later this year.

Mozart latest

See more Mozart latest

From Blackpink to TVXQ – K-pop artists are being inspired by classical music

10 K-pop songs you didn’t know were based on classical music

Discover Music

Jenna Ortega plays cello as Wednesday Addams

All the brilliantly dark classical music in Wednesday Season 2

Discover Music

Can you believe these EIGHT classical masterpieces nearly didn’t exist?

Can you believe these eight classical masterpieces nearly didn’t exist?

Discover Music

10 famous adverts that used classical music to evoke emotion

10 famous adverts that used classical music to evoke emotion

Discover Music

What music will be played at the funeral of Pope Francis?

What music will be played at the funeral of Pope Francis?

Discover Music

Is this what Mozart really looked like?

Have scientists solved the 230-year-old mystery of Mozart’s real face?

Anna Dennis sings ‘The Queen of the Night’

Soprano stuns by singing Mozart’s ‘Queen of the Night’ aria in shopping centre surprise

Yuja Wang, Nicola Benedetti and Yo-Yo Ma

What does ‘concerto’ mean in classical music, and what is its history?

Discover Music

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Discover Music

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

The 30 greatest classical music composers of all time

Latest on Classic FM

Students playing musical instruments during music lesson at Royal High School Bath

GCSE music entries rise for two consecutive years after historic decline

Andrew Lloyd Webber is transforming Phantom of the Opera into an anime epic

Andrew Lloyd Webber is transforming Phantom of the Opera into an anime epic

Lloyd Webber

Itzhak Perlman and Luciano Pavarotti

A rare moment in history – violin virtuoso Itzhak Perlman sings a duet with Luciano Pavarotti

Itzhak Perlman

Jaws has been named one of the quirkiest funeral songs of the year

‘Jaws’ movie theme named this year’s most unusual funeral music choice

Williams

Novak Djokovic ‘plays’ Vivaldi’s Winter on violin in unexpected Asics advert

Novak Djokovic ‘plays’ Vivaldi’s Winter on violin in unexpected Asics advert

Discover Music

Hear Tchaikovsky’s real voice, captured in rare 1890 recording on Edison cylinder

Hear Tchaikovsky’s real voice, captured in rare 1890 recording on Edison cylinder

Tchaikovsky

A-level music entries have fallen year on year

A-level music entries fall to historic low, following 15 years of decline

Exploring some of Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s all-time best pieces of music

10 of Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s all-time best pieces of music

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor

From Beijing to Paris – the world’s most beautiful opera houses

Ranking the world’s 10 most breathtakingly beautiful opera houses

Discover Music

Scientists have found a link between classical music and weight loss

Study finds classical music could be the key to a healthier diet