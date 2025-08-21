First look at new ‘Amadeus’ TV series starring Will Sharpe as Mozart

Will Sharpe as Amadeus Mozart in new Sky series, Amadeus. Picture: Sky

By Lucy Hicks Beach

The White Lotus star takes the role of the prodigy composer.

A first glimpse of the new Amadeus TV series starring Will Sharpe as Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart has been unveiled.

The series explores the genius Classical composer’s extraordinary career and his imagined, tumultuous relationship with Antonio Salieri. It is based on Peter Shaffer’s award-winning stage play of the same name and has been adapted by Joe Barton into a five-part mini-series.

Paul Bettany (A Very British Scandal) joins Sharpe (The White Lotus) as envious court composer Salieri, alongside Gabrielle Creevy (Black Doves) as Constanze Weber, Mozart’s wife and Rory Kinnear (The Diplomat) as Emperor Joseph. Julian Farino (Giri/Haji) and Alice Seabright (Sex Education) will serve as directors.

Paul Bettany as Antonio Salieri in new Sky series, Amadeus. Picture: Sky

The series begins when 25-year-old Mozart arrives in Vienna and over five episodes, explores his collision between Antonio Salieri and his future wife, Constanze Weber, while he grapples with his own personal demons.

As Amadeus’ brilliance continues to flourish he develops a questionable reputation and scepticism from the conservative court, and Salieri becomes increasingly tormented by this apparent divine gift.

This begins a 30 year obsession and rivalry, culminating in a murder confession and a desperate attempt by Salieri to entwine himself with Mozart’s legacy forever.

Gabrielle Creevy as Constanze Weber in new Sky series, Amadeus. Picture: Sky

Shaffer’s 1979 play was originally inspired by Alexander Pushkin's short 1830 play Mozart and Salieri, which Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov used as the libretto for an opera of the same name in 1897. Shaffer’s play was adapted into a film in 1984 and won eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and was nominated for three more.

That year, Maurice Jarre won Best Original Music Score for his work on A Passage to India, and in his acceptance speech he said, “I was lucky Mozart was not eligible this year”.

Amadeus will be released on Sky and NOW later this year.