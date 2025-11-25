Amadeus TV series: cast, official trailer and release date revealed

25 November 2025, 15:55

Watch the official trailer for Amadeus (2025)

By Hazel Davis

But you’ll have to wait a bit longer for soundtrack details…

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The official trailer for Joe Barton’s hotly anticipated five-part Sky mini-series, Amadeus has been revealed ahead of its December release.

The series shows a 25-year-old Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart arriving in 1781 Vienna, leaving behind the shackles of his childhood prodigy years.

As his talent flourishes, the composer has to confront his demons, deal with his difficult relationship with court composer Antonio Salieri as well as his romance with Constanze Weber.

Read more: New teaser trailer drops for ‘Amadeus’ TV series starring Will Sharpe as Mozart

Amadeus stars White Lotus star Will Sharpe as Mozart
Amadeus stars White Lotus star Will Sharpe as Mozart. Picture: Sky

Who’s in the cast of Amadeus?

Amadeus stars White Lotus star Will Sharpe as Mozart, with BAFTA nominee Paul Bettany as Salieri. Gabrielle Creevy (In My Skin, Black Doves) joins as Constanze Weber, Mozart’s wife.

The series also features Rory Kinnear as Emperor Joseph, Lucy Cohu as Cecilia Weber and Jonathan Aris as Wolfgang’s father Leopold Mozart.

The trailer offers a colourful glimpse into the thrilling setting of 18th-century Vienna and the – likely fictitious – murderous feud at the heart of one of the most iconic musical lives.

Read more: Was Mozart actually poisoned by Salieri? Here’s the truth

BAFTA nominee Paul Bettany plays Antonio Salieri
BAFTA nominee Paul Bettany plays Antonio Salieri. Picture: Sky

What music will be on the soundtrack?

While details of the series’ specific soundtrack arrangements have been kept tantalisingly under wraps, it has been confirmed that the drama will, of course, feature Mozart’s legendary music, as featured in both Peter Shaffer’s 1979 play and Miloš Forman’s classic 1984 film adaptation, which won eight Academy awards.

The soundtrack of the original film was recorded by the Academy of St Martin in the Fields under Sir Neville Marriner, reaching number one in the Billboard Classical Albums Chart, 56 in the Billboard Popular Albums Chart and selling more than 6.5 million copies, marking it as one of the most popular classical music recordings of all time.

Black Doves’ Gabrielle Creevy plays Constanze Weber, Mozart’s wife
Black Doves’ Gabrielle Creevy plays Constanze Weber, Mozart’s wife. Picture: Sky

When will Amadeus be released?

Amadeus launches in the UK exclusively on Sky and streaming service NOW on 21 December. The series is produced by Two Cities Television in association with Sky Studios, with direction by Julian Farino and Alice Seabright.

Mozart latest

See more Mozart latest

New teaser trailer drops for ‘Amadeus’ TV series starring Will Sharpe as Mozart

New teaser trailer drops for ‘Amadeus’ TV series starring Will Sharpe as Mozart

From Blackpink to TVXQ – K-pop artists are being inspired by classical music

10 K-pop songs you didn’t know were based on classical music

Discover Music

Jenna Ortega plays cello as Wednesday Addams

All the brilliantly dark classical music in Wednesday Season 2

Discover Music

Can you believe these EIGHT classical masterpieces nearly didn’t exist?

Can you believe these eight classical masterpieces nearly didn’t exist?

Discover Music

10 famous adverts that used classical music to evoke emotion

10 famous adverts that used classical music to evoke emotion

Discover Music

What music will be played at the funeral of Pope Francis?

What music will be played at the funeral of Pope Francis?

Discover Music

Is this what Mozart really looked like?

Have scientists solved the 230-year-old mystery of Mozart’s real face?

Anna Dennis sings ‘The Queen of the Night’

Soprano stuns by singing Mozart’s ‘Queen of the Night’ aria in shopping centre surprise

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Discover Music

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

The 30 greatest classical music composers of all time

Latest on Classic FM

111 pianos played simultaneously at ‘epic’ fundraiser

135 pianists play over a hundred pianos simultaneously at huge fundraiser

Discover Music

2025 Christmas highlights on Classic FM

Christmas on Classic FM: explore our 2025 radio schedule highlights

Christmas

Bass clarinettist plays in ‘cathedral-like’ acoustic of cooling towers

Bass clarinettist plays in ‘cathedral-like’ acoustic of cooling towers

Videos

Protesters storm Met Opera Carmen performance

Protestors storm Carmen stage, bringing Met Opera production to a halt

New York Metropolitan Opera

Vote for your favourite Christmas carol in The Nation’s Favourite Carol 2025

Vote for your favourite Christmas carol in The Nation’s Favourite Carol 2025

Christmas

Pope makes unexpected appearance at priest DJ's cathedral rave

Pope makes unexpected appearance at priest DJ’s cathedral rave

Swedish musician Mattias Krantz teaches piano to an octopus

Swedish musician teaches a highly intelligent octopus to play piano

Videos

Rediscovered Bach organ works performed for the first time in 300 years

Rediscovered Bach organ works performed for the first time in 300 years

Bach

Star cello soloist proposes to his girlfriend on stage at orchestral concert

Star cello soloist proposes to his girlfriend on stage at orchestral concert

Discover Music

Benjamin Britten immortalised in bronze statue unveiled by Sir John Rutter

Benjamin Britten immortalised in bronze statue unveiled by Sir John Rutter and Zeb Soanes

Britten