Amadeus TV series: cast, official trailer and release date revealed

But you’ll have to wait a bit longer for soundtrack details…

The official trailer for Joe Barton’s hotly anticipated five-part Sky mini-series, Amadeus has been revealed ahead of its December release.

The series shows a 25-year-old Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart arriving in 1781 Vienna, leaving behind the shackles of his childhood prodigy years.

As his talent flourishes, the composer has to confront his demons, deal with his difficult relationship with court composer Antonio Salieri as well as his romance with Constanze Weber.

Amadeus stars White Lotus star Will Sharpe as Mozart. Picture: Sky

Who’s in the cast of Amadeus?

Amadeus stars White Lotus star Will Sharpe as Mozart, with BAFTA nominee Paul Bettany as Salieri. Gabrielle Creevy (In My Skin, Black Doves) joins as Constanze Weber, Mozart’s wife.

The series also features Rory Kinnear as Emperor Joseph, Lucy Cohu as Cecilia Weber and Jonathan Aris as Wolfgang’s father Leopold Mozart.

The trailer offers a colourful glimpse into the thrilling setting of 18th-century Vienna and the – likely fictitious – murderous feud at the heart of one of the most iconic musical lives.

BAFTA nominee Paul Bettany plays Antonio Salieri. Picture: Sky

What music will be on the soundtrack?

While details of the series’ specific soundtrack arrangements have been kept tantalisingly under wraps, it has been confirmed that the drama will, of course, feature Mozart’s legendary music, as featured in both Peter Shaffer’s 1979 play and Miloš Forman’s classic 1984 film adaptation, which won eight Academy awards.

The soundtrack of the original film was recorded by the Academy of St Martin in the Fields under Sir Neville Marriner, reaching number one in the Billboard Classical Albums Chart, 56 in the Billboard Popular Albums Chart and selling more than 6.5 million copies, marking it as one of the most popular classical music recordings of all time.

Black Doves’ Gabrielle Creevy plays Constanze Weber, Mozart’s wife. Picture: Sky

When will Amadeus be released?

Amadeus launches in the UK exclusively on Sky and streaming service NOW on 21 December. The series is produced by Two Cities Television in association with Sky Studios, with direction by Julian Farino and Alice Seabright.