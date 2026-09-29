1,500 Elgar artefacts arrive at new archive in Manchester’s The Hallé

1,500 artefacts from Elgar’s life have arrived at an archive in Manchester. Picture: The Hallé

By Siena Linton

Items from Elgar’s personal life have travelled 3,500 miles from the USA to their new home in Manchester.

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A treasure trove of historical items shedding light on Sir Edward Elgar‘s professional and personal life has been relocated to a new archive in Manchester.

The Hallé orchestra has become the new home of around 1,500 items once belonging to the composer. The archive made a 3,500 mile journey from the home of collector Arthur Reynolds in the United States, who has been building the collection for more than 60 years.

Supported by a £105,000 grant from the National Heritage Memorial Fund, the archive was flown from New Jersey to London, driven to Manchester, and safely carried across the threshold of The Bridgewater Hall, home to The Hallé Orchestra.

Read more: 10 of Elgar’s greatest pieces of music

A short melody sketched on a postcard by Edward Elgar. Picture: The Hallé

The archive includes Elgar’s heavily-annotated autographed manuscripts, first-edition scores including his Enigma Variations, letters to and from his contemporaries, and a selection of personal items. His shaving bowl, engraved with the initials ‘E.E.’ and a family recipe book are also included in the collection.

Reynolds decided to donate the items to The Hallé in a nod to the orchestra’s historic relationship with the composer. Dr Hans Richter, the second principal conductor to take the helm at the orchestra, was a good friend of Elgar’s, and premiered his Symphony No.1 in 1908 at the Free Trade Hall.

The new Elgar archive will be housed in the Hallé’s existing facilities in Bridgewater Hall available to the public by appointment from September. It will also be added to the orchestra’s online resources, with future aims to create a permanent archive in the future.

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Elgar's Cello Concerto - Sterling Elliott

An early pioneer of recorded music, the collection also includes early evidence of Elgar’s keen adoption of new technology. One image shows an orchestra clustered closely around an early microphone, as the conductor and composer stands proudly above them.

Elgar famously opened HMV’s first ever bricks and mortar store on Oxford Street in 1921, where he declared that he would “like to see a gramophone with a selection of good music in every school.”

He also conducted the London Symphony Orchestra at the opening of EMI Studios on Abbey Road. The building would later be named after the road it is situated on, where some of the world’s greatest albums and film scores have been recorded – most famously, The Beatles’ Abbey Road in 1969.

Elgar records with an orchestra for Gramophone, c.1915. Picture: The Hallé

David Butcher, CEO of The Hallé said: “We are honoured to be welcoming this incredible collection to its new home with us at the Hallé. Elgar’s work is inextricably woven throughout the Halle’s history, and it is a privilege to be able to bring this incredible legacy to life through this diverse and fascinating archive.”

Arthur Reynolds said: “Edward Elgar’s music offered me sensations of reverence to the United Kingdom. When I came to study there in the mid-1960s, I was surprised to find my admiration for Britain’s greatest composer unshared by my contemporaries.

“One consequence was a neglect that threatened to consign Elgar memorabilia to an undeserved oblivion. I decided then and there to make it my life’s work to prevent the disappearance of material related to Elgar’s creative life. The result is the archive that has now reached its final resting place with Hallé.”