1,500 Elgar artefacts arrive at new archive in Manchester’s The Hallé

29 September 2026, 13:27

1,500 artefacts from Elgar’s life have arrived at an archive in Manchester.
1,500 artefacts from Elgar’s life have arrived at an archive in Manchester. Picture: The Hallé

By Siena Linton

Items from Elgar’s personal life have travelled 3,500 miles from the USA to their new home in Manchester.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A treasure trove of historical items shedding light on Sir Edward Elgar‘s professional and personal life has been relocated to a new archive in Manchester.

The Hallé orchestra has become the new home of around 1,500 items once belonging to the composer. The archive made a 3,500 mile journey from the home of collector Arthur Reynolds in the United States, who has been building the collection for more than 60 years.

Supported by a £105,000 grant from the National Heritage Memorial Fund, the archive was flown from New Jersey to London, driven to Manchester, and safely carried across the threshold of The Bridgewater Hall, home to The Hallé Orchestra.

Read more: 10 of Elgar’s greatest pieces of music

A short melody sketched on a postcard by Edward Elgar.
A short melody sketched on a postcard by Edward Elgar. Picture: The Hallé

The archive includes Elgar’s heavily-annotated autographed manuscripts, first-edition scores including his Enigma Variations, letters to and from his contemporaries, and a selection of personal items. His shaving bowl, engraved with the initials ‘E.E.’ and a family recipe book are also included in the collection.

Reynolds decided to donate the items to The Hallé in a nod to the orchestra’s historic relationship with the composer. Dr Hans Richter, the second principal conductor to take the helm at the orchestra, was a good friend of Elgar’s, and premiered his Symphony No.1 in 1908 at the Free Trade Hall.

The new Elgar archive will be housed in the Hallé’s existing facilities in Bridgewater Hall available to the public by appointment from September. It will also be added to the orchestra’s online resources, with future aims to create a permanent archive in the future.

Read more: ‘Rare’ new music by Vaughan Williams discovered in college archive

Elgar's Cello Concerto - Sterling Elliott

An early pioneer of recorded music, the collection also includes early evidence of Elgar’s keen adoption of new technology. One image shows an orchestra clustered closely around an early microphone, as the conductor and composer stands proudly above them.

Elgar famously opened HMV’s first ever bricks and mortar store on Oxford Street in 1921, where he declared that he would “like to see a gramophone with a selection of good music in every school.”

He also conducted the London Symphony Orchestra at the opening of EMI Studios on Abbey Road. The building would later be named after the road it is situated on, where some of the world’s greatest albums and film scores have been recorded – most famously, The Beatles’ Abbey Road in 1969.

Elgar records with an orchestra for Gramophone, c.1915.
Elgar records with an orchestra for Gramophone, c.1915. Picture: The Hallé

David Butcher, CEO of The Hallé said: “We are honoured to be welcoming this incredible collection to its new home with us at the Hallé. Elgar’s work is inextricably woven throughout the Halle’s history, and it is a privilege to be able to bring this incredible legacy to life through this diverse and fascinating archive.”

Arthur Reynolds said: “Edward Elgar’s music offered me sensations of reverence to the United Kingdom. When I came to study there in the mid-1960s, I was surprised to find my admiration for Britain’s greatest composer unshared by my contemporaries.

“One consequence was a neglect that threatened to consign Elgar memorabilia to an undeserved oblivion. I decided then and there to make it my life’s work to prevent the disappearance of material related to Elgar’s creative life. The result is the archive that has now reached its final resting place with Hallé.”

Elgar latest

See more Elgar latest

Renowned Masters of the King’s and Queen’s Music: Elgar, Errollyn Wallen, Nicholas Lanier

10 renowned Masters of the King’s and Queen’s Music

Discover Music

Jacqueline du Pre, who brought the Concerto to prominence in her breakthrough recording with John Barbirolli and the LSO in 1965.

What’s the history of Elgar’s Cello Concerto – the work with a disastrous premiere?

From Elgar to Ivor Gurney – explore reflective pieces of classical music for Remembrance Day

15 reflective pieces of classical music for Remembrance Day

Discover Music

Mozart and Elgar both loved their pets.

8 classical composers who absolutely adored their pets

Discover Music

Aaron Copland and beyond: classical music to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day

D-Day: 10 pieces of classical music to mark the 80th anniversary

Discover Music

Stephen Mangan shares his favourite classical music

Stephen Mangan shares his favourite pieces of classical music

Discover Music

The 15 best violin concertos of all time.

The 15 greatest violin concertos of all time, ranked

Discover Music

Portrait of Edward Elgar (1857-1934)

What are the lyrics to ‘Land of Hope and Glory’ and what do they mean?

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Discover Music

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

The 30 greatest classical music composers of all time

Latest on Classic FM

Metropolitan Opera holds auditions for snake role in Mozart production.

Metropolitan Opera holds auditions for snake role in Mozart production

A new study on lemurs has revealed they use the same technique as opera singers.

Madagascan lemurs use operatic trick to hit high notes, new research finds

A smaller piano design could help reduce hand injuries among those with smaller hands.

Are piano keys too big?

Discover Music

The Classic FM Music Teacher of the Year Awards, revealed!

The Classic FM Music Teacher of the Year Awards with ABRSM - revealing our 2026 winners!

Events

Classic FM Live with Viking returns to the Royal Albert Hall in October 2026!

Get tickets to Classic FM Live with Viking at the Royal Albert Hall on Monday 12 October!

Events

Richard Armitage in the Classic FM studio

Actor Richard Armitage joins Classic FM to present new series ‘Curtain Call’

Classic FM Plus banner

Classic FM launches new ad-free radio service, Classic FM Plus

Howard Shore’s score to ‘The Lord of the Rings’ has been crowned No.1 in the Classic FM Movie Music Hall of Fame 2026.

‘The Lord of the Rings’ crowned UK’s favourite film score in 25th anniversary year

The 2025 winners of the Classic FM Music Teacher of the Year Awards, with hosts Dan Walker and Myleene Klass at Classic FM Live.

Classic FM Music Teacher of the Year Awards 2026: vote for the Lifetime Achievement Winner!

Events

210 tiny Mozart statuettes have gone missing from a display in Salzburg.

The magic loot - 210 tiny golden Mozarts vanish from Salzburg display

Mozart