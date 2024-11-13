Einaudi surprises commuters with train station piano performance

By Will Padfield

Einaudi has played an impromptu concert at St Pancras International Station, dazzling commuters.

International classical phenomenon Ludovico Einaudi has given a concert in St Pancras station, much to the delight of the crowd who were lucky enough to catch the event.

The Italian pianist and composer – known as the ‘King of Calm’ – performed some of his best known works, including ‘I Giorni’, alongside music from his new album, The Summer Portraits, which will be released on January 31 on Decca Records.

Einaudi performed the special concert whilst in between two sold-out concerts at the London Palladium, adding a much-needed dose of calm to the otherwise hectic atmosphere of one of London’s busiest terminals.

Ludovico Einaudi, the “King of Calm”. Picture: Alamy

He is not the first superstar to use St Pancras’ vast space for musical performances, with the St Pancras piano being played by international superstar pianist Lang Lang, as well as John Legend, James Arthur and Tom Odell. Grammy Award winners Alicia Keys and Nora Jones have also showcased their musical talents in the station’s main arcade.

Public piano performances have become a part of the culture at the London terminal, with the famous St. Pancras piano becoming a hit with the public.

Pianos were first introduced in 2012, when the City of London Festival celebrated its golden anniversary and have remained available to play ever since. This iconic transport hub is now home to two public pianos, the most recent of which was generously donated by Andrew Lloyd Webber Musicals to ensure that music remains part of the atmosphere at the station.

St Pancras International station, arcade with shops and restaurants and Eurostar train platform, London UK. Picture: Alamy

The station’s main arcade – where the pianos are hosted – has grown into a hub of cultural activity, creating a strong sense of community and a lively destination for exciting arts activities.

“Our station is proud to be known as a hot spot for musical performances, creating an exciting and lively experience for travellers and shoppers alike. We are delighted that Ludovico Einaudi chose to stop in and perform for our visitors, in between his sold-out shows in London this week,“ said Wendy Spinks, Chief Commercial Officer at St Pancras International and HS1 Ltd. “We have no doubt that his evocative music and surprise performance will have brought smiles to all.”

We look forward to more surprise performances at the station in the future!