Exclusive

Debbie Wiseman’s ‘A First Sunrise’ on Classic FM: listen again and download the sheet music

Debbie Wiseman’s ‘A First Sunrise’ on Classic FM. Picture: Classic FM / Getty

By Classic FM

Classic FM’s Composer in Residence, Debbie Wiseman has written a gentle, uplifting new work to welcome the new year.

‘A First Sunrise’ is a new work by the brilliant British composer and conductor, Debbie Wiseman, commissioned by Classic FM.

Wiseman, who is Classic FM’s Composer in Residence, wrote the piece to herald in a new year and new beginnings.

The gentle piano work, recorded on piano by Wiseman herself, celebrates the transition from the night sky to glorious sunrise.

It was premiered on 3 January just after 11am, by Classic FM presenter and broadcasting legend John Humphrys, and can be heard throughout our programmes on Classic FM.

And now, due to popular demand, you can download the sheet music for ‘A First Sunrise’ and play it on your piano, or other instrument of choice, at home.

“With music, we can all come together as one,” Debbie reminds us. “Happy music-making!”