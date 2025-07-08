1,350 musicians break world record for largest string orchestra with immense ‘Ode to Joy’

By Lucy Hicks Beach

A new world record has been set in Germany, with the eternal music of Beethoven...

The world record for the largest string orchestra has been broken in Germany.

On Sunday 6 July, 1,353 musicians braved rain and wind to gather in the town hall square in Recklinghausen to play Ludwig van Beethoven’s ‘Ode to Joy’ from his Ninth Symphony.

General Music Director of the Westfalen Symphonic Orchestra, Rasmus Baumann, who conducted the event, described the piece as “the European anthem”, adding that “the idea that music connects people is ideal for such an occasion.”

Von Hong Kong bis nach Recklinghausen!



Unsere Ruhrfestspielstadt hält nun den Weltrekord für das größte Streichorchester. pic.twitter.com/s7O6xmefAb — Heuwox (@TheHeuwi) July 6, 2025

One participant, Anne Stiepedley, said: “We can now be really proud that we’ve managed to get this off the ground”, then asking “we can do it again, can’t we?”

The previous record had been set in Hong Kong in 2018, and the record for the overall largest orchestra consisted of 8,573 musicians. This was achieved by El Sistema Nacional de Orquestas y Coros Juveniles e Infantiles de Venezuela, in Caracas, Venezuela, on 13 November 2021.