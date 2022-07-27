Classic FM joins The Sixteen for a special royal concert live from the Tower of London

The Sixteen at the Tower of London. Picture: Alamy / The Sixteen

By Kyle Macdonald

Watch ‘A Garland for the Queen’ this October on our Facebook page, live from one of London’s most historic locations.

This autumn, Classic FM joins one of the world’s finest choral ensembles for a very special concert in honour of Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, in a place of exceptional royal heritage.

On 11 October 2022, The Voices of Classic FM, The Sixteen will sing a concert at the Chapel Royal of Saint Peter ad Vincula, in the Tower of London. With the Genesis Foundation, the choir presents A Garland for the Queen, an hour-long choral concert by The Sixteen, conceived and conducted by the group’s founder Harry Christophers.

And in order to share this wonderful music far and wide, The Sixteen has partnered with Classic FM to stream the concert, live to our five million Facebook followers. Previous live streams from The Sixteen and Genesis Foundation have included concerts from The Sistine Chapel in The Vatican, and from London’s historic Farm Street Church.

The ‘choral crown jewels’ that form A Garland for the Queen range from the 16th to the 21st century. The programme is built around selections from books of choral music assembled for both Elizabeth I and Elizabeth II.

Alongside works by Tallis, Byrd and Britten, the concert will include the world premiere of a work commissioned by the Genesis Foundation (its 30th commission of contemporary sacred choral music) – ‘O Lord, make thy servant, Elizabeth’ by Cecilia McDowall.

On the peerless music and location, Harry Christophers says: “In marking Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee year, we couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate than to craft a programme of music written in her honour, set alongside works composed for the first Queen Elizabeth.

“This concert will take place in the Chapel of St Peter ad Vincula, a sacred space in the heart of the historical Tower of London, which in itself holds a unique position in this celebration, being one of very few places of worship under direct jurisdiction of a Monarch.”

Watch the concert live on Classic FM’s Facebook Page on 11 October 2022 7pm.