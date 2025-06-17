Nicola Benedetti to host six-part Classic FM series revealing ‘The Truth About Classical Music’

17 June 2025, 08:30

Nicola Benedetti to host a new six-part series on Classic FM
Nicola Benedetti to host a new six-part series on Classic FM. Picture: Classic FM
Classic FM

By Classic FM

We’re welcoming violinist Nicola Benedetti to present her first ever series on Classic FM!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Grammy award-winning violinist Nicola Benedetti is presenting a brand-new series this summer on Classic FM.

The Truth About Classical Music with Nicola Benedetti is inspired by the 2025 Edinburgh International Festival theme, ‘The Truth We Seek’ of which Benedetti is Festival Director.

In this new series, she will take listeners behind the scenes of the classical music world – drawing on a life dedicated to performing, educating and connecting with audiences. Through her personal story, the renowned violinist sets out to demystify classical music and reveal the intense commitment, vulnerability and joy at its heart.

The new six-part series will be broadcast every Friday at 9pm, from 27 June, on Classic FM and Global Player – the official Classic FM app – with every episode available on catch-up for seven days.

Each programme draws on a different theme of classical music. In the first episode – ‘The Truth About Being a Concert Violinist’ – Nicola offers a frank and engaging look at the realities of life on stage. Accompanied by recordings of her performances, she reflects on the repertoire that has shaped her career, from Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons to her latest interpretation of Beethoven’s Violin Concerto.

She also speaks openly about working with conductors, recalling the realities of the rehearsal room, and the relationships she has developed with living composers.

Read more: Nicola Benedetti has ‘strong feelings’ on mobile phones at classical concerts

‘The Truth about Classical Music’ with Nicola Benedetti is inspired by the theme of the 2025 Edinburgh International Festival
‘The Truth about Classical Music’ with Nicola Benedetti is inspired by the theme of the 2025 Edinburgh International Festival. Picture: Classic FM

In future episodes, Nicola will reveal how much practice it takes to be one of the world’s most sought-after classical musicians, as she shares her own routines, and stories from legendary performers, to the rigorous dedication and passion it takes to be at the very top of the profession.

Nicola Benedetti said: “I’m excited to host my first series on Classic FM. Together, we’ll take a peak behind the scenes into the truth of performing live and practicing. We will look at a musician’s understanding of our audiences through the perspective of my directorship of Edinburgh International Festival, and the importance of fostering a positive relationship to music early in life, something we champion at The Benedetti Foundation. I’ll be sharing many favourite pieces of music of mine, and hope audiences will enjoy listening as much as I will presenting it.”

Philip Noyce, Classic FM’s Managing Editor, said: “Nicola is one of the greatest violinists of her generation and shares our passion for making classical music accessible to all. So we’re thrilled that she’s joining the Classic FM family for this exclusive series, The Truth About Classical Music with Nicola Benedetti. Through it, Nicola will offer our listeners rare and personal insights, sharing her experiences and lifelong commitment to a remarkable career devoted to classical music.”

Nicola Benedetti - FULL interview with Ritula Shah at the Edinburgh International Festival

The Truth about Classical Music with Nicola Benedetti airs on Fridays at 9pm, beginning on Friday 27 June on Classic FM. Listen across the UK on Global Player, on your smart speaker, on 100-102 FM, DAB+ digital radio and TV and at ClassicFM.com.

