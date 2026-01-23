Lang Lang and Andrea Bocelli to star in 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony

23 January 2026, 16:34

Lang Lang and Andrea Bocelli to star in the 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony
Lang Lang and Andrea Bocelli to star in the 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony. Picture: Getty

By Hazel Davis

The superstar pianist and international tenor will take centre stage in Milan.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Piano virtuoso Lang Lang and Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli will star in the opening ceremony of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, joining Mariah Carey and a host of other stars at the Milano San Siro Olympic Stadium on 6 February.

The musicians will perform for 77,000 spectators in a show built on the theme of harmony.

No stranger to an opening ceremony, Lang Lang has appeared at other Olympic and major sporting events, including Beijing 2008, the Asian Games and high-profile football and basketball events. This will be Bocelli’s second appearance at an Olympic ceremony, 20 years after performing in Turin in 2006.

Read more: When Lang Lang played piano for 2 billion people at the Beijing Olympics Opening Ceremony

Milano San Siro Olympic Stadium
Milano San Siro Olympic Stadium. Picture: Getty

What other music will feature at the Winter Olympics opening ceremony?

The ceremony will feature a series of set pieces that mix pop, classical and cinematic music. Other performers, including a mix of Italian and international artists, will contribute to themed events highlighting different aspects of the host nation’s culture, from operatic heritage to contemporary pop and film music. Italian stars Laura Pausini and Sabrina Impacciatore will also take part.

‘Italian Fantasia’ by Dardust is the official event soundtrack, a piece that pays homage to Italy’s musical traditions.

Read more: Spectacular suspended piano steals show at Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony

Cortina Gets Ready for 2026 Olympic Winter Games
Cortina gets ready for 2026 Olympic Winter Games. Picture: Getty

Where will the musical performances take place?

The majority of the live music will take place inside the Milano San Siro Olympic Stadium, also known as the ‘Temple of Football’, which marks its 100th birthday in 2026.

Additional musical and visual elements are expected to be broadcast from other Milano Cortina venues, using remote performances and pre-recorded segments to highlight the different regions hosting the games.

Where will the performances be broadcast?

The opening ceremony will be available on Discovery+ for UK viewers.

