LA Philharmonic cancels concerts as city curfew enforced after protests

By Lucy Hicks Beach

The orchestra captioned its social media announcement post, “Stay safe, Los Angeles.”

The Los Angeles Philharmonic cancelled a concert this week due to curfews following protests in LA.

A Seoul Chamber Music performance was due to take place on 10 June, but was cancelled after LA Mayor, Karen Bass, implemented curfews following protests in downtown LA against the Trump administration's immigration policies.

The concert was due to feature the Novus String Quartet and rising stars from South Korea, and was part of the larger Seoul Festival.

They shared a post on Instagram that read: “Due to the curfew put in place for downtown Los Angeles, tonight’s Seoul Chamber Music concert has been canceled at Walt Disney Hall.”

People in the comments have urged the orchestra to perform Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 11, as the composer dedicated the piece to the memory of the people who died or suffered during the 1905 Russian Revolution.

The city’s curfew ran from 8pm to 6am on Wednesday morning, and was enforced in response to protests against the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids throughout LA.

This is not the first time the orchestra have had to cancel performances this year, as in January they were forced to cancel performances due to the outbreak of deadly wildfires.