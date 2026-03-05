Katherine Jenkins joins Classic FM to host special programme on International Women’s Day

Katherine Jenkins on Classic FM. Picture: Matt Crossick / Classic FM

By Classic FM

Welcome to Classic FM, Katherine Jenkins!

To mark International Women’s Day on Classic FM, the superstar mezzo-soprano Katherine Jenkins OBE will present a special programme to celebrate the most influential women in classical music.

From composers such as Louise Farrenc and conductors like Marin Alsop, to musicians including Eunike Tanzil, Katherine will host a three-hour special from 1pm on Sunday, as she shares their inspiring stories, work and music.

It comes as Katherine celebrates 25 years in music this year, with an anniversary tour of the UK and Ireland planned for October.

Katherine Jenkins OBE said: “It’s an honour to be back behind the mic on Classic FM, and this time, to celebrate International Women’s Day. Classical music has given me a lifelong home, and today I want to shine a light on the extraordinary women who have shaped it – composers who wrote against the odds, performers who changed what audiences thought was possible, and the brilliant artists creating new music today.

“I hope this programme inspires every listener, and especially every young girl with a dream, to know that the world of classical music belongs to them too. I am excited to celebrate the past, champion the present and make way for the future.”

Join Katherine Jenkins this Sunday 8 March from 1pm to 4pm on Classic FM and Global Player.