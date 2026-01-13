Katherine Jenkins and Jack Savoretti among artists to perform exclusive shows in aid of War Child

BRITs Week 2026 Full Artist Line Up. Picture: BRITs

By Classic FM

Huge artists will play their most intimate shows in aid of War Child this February, in more venues across the UK than ever before.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Today, BRITs Week 26 for War Child announces its initial lineup for 2026 and with shows in more UK cities than ever before. The unique series of gigs gives fans the rare opportunity to see intimate, one-off performances from some of the most exciting names in music, in some of the UK’s most-loved, smaller iconic music venues, all in support of War Child’s vital work for children affected by conflict.

BRITs Week will take place around The BRIT Awards 2026 with Mastercard, taking place on Saturday 28 February in Manchester. With the awards leaving the capital for the first time in its nearly 50-year history, BRITs Week 26 is expanding into a new era with artists playing in Newcastle, London, Edinburgh, Nottingham, Brighton and Manchester, giving more fans across the country the chance to see their favourite artists in the lead-up to the UK’s biggest night in music.

All proceeds from the shows go towards War Child’s essential work providing aid, education, specialist mental health support, and more while standing up for the rights of children whose lives have been devastatingly affected by war.

BRIT and GRAMMY Award-winning DJ Fatboy Slim will perform a special Opening Night show on 12 February. Then on 25 February, War Child Music Ambassador, Jack Savoretti and Classic BRIT Award winner Katherine Jenkins OBE will be gracing London’s Emerald Theatre. With a star-studded lineup already, there’s more to look forward to with further announcements expected in the coming weeks.

Jack Savoretti and Katherine Jenkins OBE. Picture: BRITs

Right now, it’s the deadliest time in history to be a child. 1 in 5 children globally (over 520 million) are currently affected by war. But there is hope. With support from music fans, War Child can help children put the pieces back together. By joining the charity for the intimate, one-off performances of some of their favourite artists, fans will be directly contributing to help War Child rebuild children’s lives.

BRITs Week 26 for War Child lineup:

12 February - Fatboy Slim - Boiler Shop, Newcastle

16 February - Lambrini Girls - The Garage, London

23 February - Jessie J - Hoxton Hall, London

24 February - FLO - Emerald Theatre, London

24 February – Myles Smith - Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

25 February - Jack Savoretti and Katherine Jenkins OBE - Emerald Theatre, London

25 February - kwn - Patterns, Brighton

25 February - Josh Baker - YES, Manchester

26 February - Rossi. - YES, Manchester

27 February - Jacob Alon - Music Hall at Assembly Rooms, Edinburgh

BRITs Week is produced by War Child, the charity for children affected by conflict with AEG Presents, and BPI.

Proceeds from the shows will help to support War Child’s work that aims to reach children as early as possible when conflict breaks out, and staying long after the cameras leave to support them through their recovery – keeping them safe, helping them process and cope with their experiences, and equipping them with skills for a brighter future. Through BRITs Week, some of the biggest names in music will play a series of very special, intimate shows to help save lives around the world.

This year, DHL returns as War Child’s partner for BRITs Week 26. With its extensive global network and experience delivering humanitarian aid, DHL’s partnership for BRITs Week, as well as its wider partnership with War Child, will continue to help the charity support more children worldwide. DHL will provide transportation, distribution, or other logistical support to help the charity reach more children in need and deliver aid more efficiently.

BUILDHOLLYWOOD is kindly donating outdoor advertising space across London and Manchester to support this year’s shows.

Clare Sanders-Wright, Head of Live Music at War Child, said; “BRITs Week is back for its 13th year, and once again the lineup is nothing short of extraordinary. The atmosphere at these shows is always electric, with fans getting the rare opportunity to experience their favourite artists up close in some of the UK’s most beloved intimate venues.

“Right now, one in five children globally are living with the devastating impact of war. That’s more than 520 million children worldwide, facing violence no child should ever have to endure. I want to extend a huge thank you to the artists and their teams for giving their time, passion and talent to make these shows possible. Their support helps War Child continue our vital work to protect, educate and stand up for children caught in conflict, and to champion our message that No Child Should Be Part of War. Ever.”

How to get tickets

There will be a limited number of tickets for each show on sale. For those that sign up before 3pm on Wednesday 14 January, the War Child pre-sale tickets will be live here from 10am on Thursday 15 January.

Tickets will be on general sale here from 10am on Friday 16 January.

To enter the prize draw and win a pair of tickets to see the artist of their choice, fans can make a donation starting from £10 per entry to War Child. The prize draws will go live as each show sells out. Enter HERE.

Find all line-up info, pre-sale sign-up and prize draw links at britsweekwarchild.co.uk.