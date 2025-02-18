Edward Gardner apologises for making ‘Mafia’ comment about Naples opera house chorus

Edward Gardner apologises for making ‘Mafia’ comment about Naples opera house chorus. Picture: Alamy/Getty

Naples’ San Carlo opera house threatened Gardner with legal action, describing the conductor’s remarks as “defamatory”.

British conductor Edward Gardner has issued a statement apologising for his seemingly offhand remarks about the Teatro di San Carlo opera chorus, following his debut at the historic Neapolitan opera house.

In January 2025, Gardner told The Times that “the chorus is made up of two rival mafia families – who after one performance put each other in A&E”.

Gardner made the comments after conducting Mark-Anthony Turnage’s new opera Festen, which depicts a family birthday celebration that turns sour.

The Mayor of Naples and chairman of the San Carlo Foundation board, Gaetano Manfredi, described the remarks as defamatory and threatened Gardner with legal action.

“These are very serious allegations that are completely unfounded,” Manfredi said. “We will act to protect the reputation of the San Carlo Theatre and its employees.”

Teatro di San Carlo is the oldest continuously running opera venue in the world. Picture: Alamy

The Teatro di San Carlo, which opened in 1737, is the oldest continuously running opera venue in the world.

The theatre has employed lawyers Angelo and Sergio Pisani, who released a statement saying: “The defamatory statements attributed to Gardner undermine the prestige of a cultural institution of worldwide importance.

“Unfounded attacks such as these risk undermining the credibility of an institution that has made an important contribution to the dissemination of art and music for centuries.”

The theatre has since released a statement given by Gardner, which reads: “I would like to sincerely apologise to the members of the chorus of the San Carlo Opera House, Naples for my recent comments in an interview with The Times. I have deep respect and appreciation for the choir and its members.

“Shortly before my arrival in Naples I was informed that two members of the chorus had a public fight just outside the theatre resulting in one person being hospitalised. I was very surprised by this. However I did not intend to suggest that the choir were members of the mafia, and I am more than happy to retract that allegation.

“Performing Beethoven’s 9th together in Ravello last summer was a meaningful experience that highlighted the talent, dedication, and hard work of this group. I regret that anything I said may have suggested otherwise because I have experienced firsthand the professionalism and excellence of this choir and I want to make it clear how much I value and respect everyone involved.”