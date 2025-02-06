Legendary pianist and maestro Daniel Barenboim announces he has Parkinson’s disease

Daniel Barenboim has announced today that he has Parkinson's disease. The 82-year-old musician has had a series of health problems in recent years, forcing him to resign as general music director of the Berlin State Opera in January 2023. Picture: Alamy

By Will Padfield

The conductor Daniel Barenboim has revealed that he has Parkinson’s disease.

Since then, he has only made occasional appearances as a conductor, most recently in London with his West-Eastern Divan Orchestra in 2024 and Royal Festival Hall in November.

“I know that many people have been concerned about my health and I have been very touched by the support I have received over the last three years. I would like to share today that I have Parkinson’s disease,” he said in a statement released on Thursday. “Looking ahead, I am planning to maintain as many of my professional commitments as possible. If I am unable to perform, it is because my health does not allow me to.

“As ever, I consider the West-Eastern Divan Orchestra my most important responsibility. It is essential for me to ensure the orchestra’s long-term stability and development.”

'How to listen to music' by Daniel Barenboim

Barenboim’s near-unparalleled career has taken him from his debut piano recital at the age of seven to many of the most prestigious podiums on the global stage, earning him a reputation as one of the world’s greatest classical performers, as well as a staunch proponent for peace between Israel and Palestine with the creation of the West-Eastern Divan Orchestra. Based in Seville, the orchestra consists of musicians from around the world – of Egyptian, Iranian, Israeli, Jordanian, Lebanese, Palestinian, Syrian, and Hispanic backgrounds.

Born in Buenos Aires on 15 November 1942, Daniel Barenboim began learning the piano at the age of five, receiving lessons from his parents.

His statement continued: “I will continue to conduct the Divan whenever my health allows me to. At the same time, I will take an active role in ensuring that the Divan has the opportunity of working with other excellent conductors going forward.

“I have been navigating this new reality of mine and my focus is on receiving the best available care. I thank everyone for their kindness and well wishes.”