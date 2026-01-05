Exclusive

Opera star Sir Bryn Terfel joins Classic FM to host new series

Sir Bryn Terfel joins Classic FM to host new series on opera villains. Picture: Classic FM

By Classic FM

‘Opera Villains with Bryn Terfel’ airs on Friday nights at 9pm on Classic FM, starting Friday 9 January.

World-renowned opera singer Sir Bryn Terfel trades the opera stage for the studio, joining Classic FM to present a new four-part series exploring opera’s most villainous characters.

In ‘Opera Villains with Bryn Terfel’, the Welsh bass-baritone will explore opera’s ruthless rogues, delving into the dark, dramatic and often-misunderstood world of the most treacherous tyrants on the stage.

Over four weeks, Sir Bryn draws on the roles that he has personally embodied, from Scarpia and Don Giovanni to Sweeney Todd, to unpick what makes these characters tick, the music they sing, and whether they are truly evil or simply flawed.

Bryn Terfel and Andrea Bocelli perform the Pearl Fishers duet

Since making his professional debut in 1990 with the Welsh National Opera, Bryn has taken on the biggest characters in opera, released 15 solo albums, won numerous awards including a Grammy, and performed at the the King’s Coronation Concert in 2023. He is currently performing the title role in Boris Godunov and Captain Balstrode in Peter Grimes at the Royal Opera House.

Sir Bryn Terfel said: “You know, they say the devil always gets the best lines – and in opera, that really is the case! When I sing roles like Scarpia or Mephisto, I try to find that little grain of truth in them, the human side beneath all the wickedness.

“That’s what makes them believable… and honestly, it’s what makes them so much fun to play. I can’t wait to take Classic FM audiences on that journey with me and show them what really makes a villain tick.”

Joseph Zubier, Classic FM’s Managing Editor, said: “Sir Bryn Terfel is one of the greatest opera stars and storytellers of our time, and hearing him reveal the secrets of opera’s most vicious villains will be a real treat for our listeners. This series showcases not only his extraordinary career and talent, but also opens up the world of opera in a fresh, accessible, and entertaining way for our audience.”

‘Opera Villains with Bryn Terfel’ will be broadcast on Classic FM and Global Player, the official Classic FM app, where each programme will be available on catch-up for seven days.