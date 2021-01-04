Andrea Bocelli accompanies himself on the flute in this stunning performance of ‘Dolce è Sentire’

By Rosie Pentreath

A fine tenor, with a sideline in fine flute.

Andrea Bocelli, beloved tenor and record-breaking concert performer, is also a dab hand at the flute.

We know. Very exciting.

Watch him accompany his own splendid performance of ‘Dolce è Sentrire (Fratello Sole, Sorella Luna)’ – which translates as ‘Sweet is to Feel (Brother Sun, Sister Moon)’ – in the wonderful video below.

Bocelli opens the ravishing number with some silky accompaniment notes on his silver instrument, adding a sparkle to the intro before he sings the opening verse.

His performance is part of a live Christmas concert he and an orchestra of musicians, many masked, broadcast from Basilica di San Francesco in Assisi in Italy on 25 December 2020.

“This sung prayer of Franciscan inspiration is a small masterpiece, set to a tune by my dear departed friend, Riz Ortolani,” Bocelli explains in the video’s description on YouTube.

“A piece that is intense and moving in its melodic simplicity, that speaks to the wonder of creation, referencing the ‘Canticle of the Sun’ created eight centuries ago by the Holy poet of Assisi.

“And from Assisi, to the notes of ‘Dolce Sentire’, I hope that this music may be a balm for all your hearts.”

What a wonderful, uplifting message to give us hope and light as we go into a brand new year... Thank you, Andrea.