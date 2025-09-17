Aled Jones invites you to celebrate 40 years of ‘Walking in the Air’ with The Big Christmas Chorus!

Aled Jones invites you to join The Big Christmas Chorus. Picture: Global's Make Some Noise

By Classic FM

Join The Big Christmas Chorus – a nationwide singalong Celebrating 40 years of ‘Walking in the Air’ with Classic FM and Aled Jones.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

This December, be part of something truly magical. Join us for The Big Christmas Chorus – a nationwide singalong celebrating 40 years of the beloved Christmas classic ‘Walking in the Air’, raising vital funds to tackle isolation this Christmas.

Together with our very own Aled Jones and our official charity Global’s Make Some Noise, we’re creating a national moment of song and giving. By coming together through music, we can help make sure nobody has to face life’s toughest challenges alone.

'Walking In The Air' by Aled Jones and star treble Malakai M Bayoh

How it works

Sign up your school, choir, organisation, or yourself, and over the next couple of months, you’ll receive everything you need to take part – from sheet music and backing tracks to assembly scripts and posters.

Fundraise through your dedicated online page, where parents, carers, and your community can donate to support Classic FM’s official charity, Make Some Noise.

Host your singalong during December.

Share your performance on social media! Use our hashtag #BigChristmasChorus and tag us in your posts, helping us light up the country with music and kindness.

The Big Christmas Chorus. Picture: Global's Make Some Noise

Special surprises

The first 100 schools to sign up will receive their very own copy of the Snowman book!

All schools signed up by 5 December 2025 will be entered into a prize draw to win a piano for their school.

Every parent or supporter who donates will be entered into a prize draw – with a chance to win a bundle of incredible prizes!

Plus – every school that signs up will have a chance to be featured on Classic FM, sharing the magic of your singalong with listeners across the country!

Why it matters

This isn’t just a singalong. It’s a lifeline.

Every note sung and every pound raised will help small charities across the UK to bring comfort, support, and connection to people who are isolated, grieving, struggling with their mental health, or facing hardship this Christmas.

Let’s lift spirits, raise voices – and change lives.

Whether you’re a teacher, parent, choir leader or just love a good singalong – join us for The Big Christmas Chorus and help make this a season of hope for everyone.

Proudly supported by Furniture Village. T&Cs apply.